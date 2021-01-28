Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $155.99

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.99 and traded as high as $168.79. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $165.36, with a volume of 5,615,716 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Motco bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.