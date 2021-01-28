Content Value Network (CVNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $740,790.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and $740,790.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

