ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 5.1%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.45. 6,060,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,293,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

WISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContextLogic stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.