CONTRACOIN Achieves Market Cap of $13.01 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $25,626.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00084884 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.00890110 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045664 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000224 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,794,170 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

