Contrasting Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) & FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Etsy and FLEETCOR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 1 15 0 2.82 FLEETCOR Technologies 0 5 15 0 2.75

Etsy currently has a consensus price target of $158.52, suggesting a potential downside of 21.68%. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus price target of $280.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Etsy.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 16.83% 46.30% 13.19% FLEETCOR Technologies 29.55% 30.65% 8.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Etsy and FLEETCOR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $818.38 million 31.19 $95.89 million $0.76 266.33 FLEETCOR Technologies $2.65 billion 7.94 $895.07 million $11.26 22.39

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Etsy. FLEETCOR Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Etsy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels. In addition, the company offers various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; Targeted Offers, a sales, promotion, and media tool; educational resources, such as blog posts and video tutorials for sellers; Etsy Seller Handbook; and Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift. The company provides fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, mobile apps, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company offers lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes; to airlines to accommodate traveling crews and distressed passengers whose flights have been canceled; and electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields, as well as prepaid paper vouchers. Its corporate payments solutions enable customers to manage and control electronic payments across enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services. The company's gift card product management and processing services comprise card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. It also provides other payment products for vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company serves businesses, partners, merchants, and payment network in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

