Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Up 7.6%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.75. 590,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 342,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLRS. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 734,244 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $291,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

