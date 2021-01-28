Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

CPA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NYSE CPA opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 264.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

