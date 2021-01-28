Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 125,590 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,590 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Cogent Communications worth $30,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,475,000 after acquiring an additional 180,570 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,005,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 261.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 325,765 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.08. 3,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Raymond James raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $70,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653 in the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

