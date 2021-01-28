Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Maximus worth $30,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

MMS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.00. 2,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

