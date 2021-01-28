Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $31,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 285.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at $146,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KW traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.