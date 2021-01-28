Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 12,809 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,165,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 206,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.60. 1,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

