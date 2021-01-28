Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.85. 9,001,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,675,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The company has a market cap of $155.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. Analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 13,572,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 315,902 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

