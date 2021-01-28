Cordant Inc. Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.9% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after buying an additional 267,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,201. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

