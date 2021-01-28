CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. CoreLogic accounts for about 2.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.99% of CoreLogic worth $59,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $80.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

