CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. CoreLogic accounts for about 2.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.99% of CoreLogic worth $59,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $80.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.09.
CoreLogic Profile
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
