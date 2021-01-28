CoreSite Realty (COR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COR opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.11.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

