Cormark Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.91. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$122.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$117.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.17.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$103.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.26. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$106.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.52.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$97.06 per share, with a total value of C$96,574.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,429,129.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.