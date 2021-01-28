Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 176.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

