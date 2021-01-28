Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OFC. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.87.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

