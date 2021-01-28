Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Trading Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $38.18. Approximately 5,936,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,306,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Specifically, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.