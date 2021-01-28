Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Corteva worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

