Cortex (CTXC) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $28.19 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00076616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00932306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.11 or 0.04454194 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018011 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

