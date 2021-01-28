Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $27.43 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.60 or 0.00900852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.08 or 0.04189137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017666 BTC.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

