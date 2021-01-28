COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.85

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and traded as low as $5.53. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 971 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.71.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

