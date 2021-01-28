Cosmos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $756.23 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $756.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $8.10 or 0.00023989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,482.90 or 0.99179863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 111.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002852 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

