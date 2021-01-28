CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,683,000 after acquiring an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $889.71 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $951.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $893.43 and a 200-day moving average of $850.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

