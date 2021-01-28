CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $889.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $893.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $850.38. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $951.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

