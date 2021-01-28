Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $93,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $359.75. 127,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,142. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.96 and its 200-day moving average is $358.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

