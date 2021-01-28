Covesting (COV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $189,423.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market cap of $6.09 million and $189,423.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.72 or 0.00878919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.76 or 0.04181782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017595 BTC.

About Covesting

COV is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

