Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shares rose 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 904,585 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 603,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

COWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $696.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.09 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cowen by 291.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

