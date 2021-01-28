CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,600 shares, a growth of 618.7% from the December 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 691,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,701. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 million, a P/E ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.75. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 6.69%.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

