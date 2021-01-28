Crane Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of CR stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 199.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 19.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 76.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

