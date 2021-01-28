Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.62

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.62 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.62 ($0.45), with a volume of 252612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,430 ($44.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,902 ($50.98).

Get Cranswick plc (CWK.L) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,506.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,565.79. The firm has a market cap of £18.19 million and a PE ratio of 21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick plc (CWK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.