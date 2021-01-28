CRDT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $93,414.00 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, CRDT has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CRDT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $338,960.43 and approximately $93,414.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CRDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00264140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00332611 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,465,137 tokens. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

Buying and Selling CRDT

CRDT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.