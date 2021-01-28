Cream (CRM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 72.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Cream has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $48,385.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,244.96 or 0.99245282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00786438 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00310640 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00174527 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001909 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00031963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003739 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.