Cream Finance Price Hits $157.25 on Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $23.58 million and $5.11 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for approximately $157.25 or 0.00492369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00132113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00279934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

