Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRARY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

CRARY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. 74,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,066. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

