Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) a GBX 842 Price Target

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 842 ($11.00) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. Davy Research lowered shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 872.68 ($11.40).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 760 ($9.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 810.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 658.88.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.