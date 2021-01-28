Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $78.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

BX traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 101,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,803. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after buying an additional 400,764 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428,199 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

