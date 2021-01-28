Credit Suisse Group Downgrades BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) to Neutral

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

BRBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,070,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 305,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,601,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after acquiring an additional 273,183 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 234,271 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,757,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

