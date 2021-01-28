Credit Suisse Group Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $130.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.78.

Shares of ABT opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

