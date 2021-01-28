Credit Suisse Group Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $140.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 278.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after purchasing an additional 474,690 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 70,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 298.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

