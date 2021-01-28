Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the December 31st total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of USOI stock remained flat at $$4.82 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 218,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,141. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 68.73%. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) by 180.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 122.71% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

