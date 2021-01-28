Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CREE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.27.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $126.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.