Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 202.20 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72). 21,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 104,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.84).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.21. The stock has a market cap of £328.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.79.

Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) Company Profile (LON:CREO)

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Speedboat RS2, a medical instrument through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.