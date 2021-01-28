CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,991.20

CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,991.20 and traded as high as $3,120.00. CRH plc (CRH.L) shares last traded at $3,051.00, with a volume of 1,765,097 shares.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of CRH plc (CRH.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of £23.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,175.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,991.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

