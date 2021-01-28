Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce sales of $228.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the lowest is $226.25 million. Criteo reported sales of $266.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $799.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $796.00 million to $804.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $797.65 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $849.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

