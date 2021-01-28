Critical Comparison: Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) & Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) and Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Communications Systems has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Microsystems has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Communications Systems and Live Microsystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Live Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Communications Systems presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.98%. Given Communications Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than Live Microsystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Communications Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Live Microsystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Communications Systems and Live Microsystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems $50.91 million 0.88 $6.47 million $0.02 241.00 Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Live Microsystems.

Profitability

This table compares Communications Systems and Live Microsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems 3.35% -1.47% -1.22% Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Communications Systems beats Live Microsystems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge. The Transition Networks segment manufactures and sells Power over Ethernet switches, media converters, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity and data transmission products. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The JDL Technologies segment offers information technology managed services, such as network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services to commercial, education, and healthcare markets. Its Net2Edge segment manufactures and markets Ethernet based network access devices. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Live Microsystems

Live Microsystems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a mobile Internet provider of digital entertainment solutions for network operators, consumer device manufacturers, and brands and media companies in the mobile market. The company was formerly known as Livewire Mobile, Inc. and changed its name to Live Microsystems, Inc. in August 2013. Live Microsystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.