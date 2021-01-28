Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $68.34

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and traded as high as $73.85. Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 3,211 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The firm has a market cap of £10.43 million and a PE ratio of -81.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.49.

About Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

