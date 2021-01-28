Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $443,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $6,443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $260,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

