Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.27

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $8.32. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 22,214 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.08% and a return on equity of 61.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.79% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

